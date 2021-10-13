Irene Cahill fills vacant Ingham County Commission seat

MASON, Mich. — Irene Cahill was appointed to fill the vacant District 9 Ingham County Commissioner seat.

"I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Ingham County,” Cahill said, in a statement released Wednesday. “I look forward to the challenging tasks of continuing to provide high quality services in the areas of public safety, healthcare and child welfare in a fiscally responsible manner.”

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment and Cahill was sworn in at its meeting Tuesday.

“With the appointment of Commissioner Cahill, the residents of the 9th District will have a strong voice on the Board of Commissioners,” said Bryan Crenshaw, chair of the Board of Commissioners. “Commissioner Cahill will hit the ground running and be active and deliberative in the business that comes before the Board of Commissioners.”

Cahill is from East Lansing and works as a forestry supervisor for the city of Lansing.

Cahill will serve on the Board of Commissioners’ Law & Courts Committee and the Human Services Committee.

