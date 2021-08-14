Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Ingham County Jail

MASON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Lansing man at the Ingham County Jail. The inmate was found unresponsive with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

Robert Clayton Maxey, 38, was being held at the jail under several warrants, according to the sheriff’s department. He was originally placed in jail on Aug. 7 and was arraigned earlier this week in the 55th District Court.

Maxey's body was found during a routine cell check.

First responders administered life-saving measures and Maxey was taken to the hospital where he later died on Friday afternoon.

