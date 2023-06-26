Ingham County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 13-year-old girl

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 13 year old that was last seen near Mason.

Deputies were made aware that 13-year-old Kaylee Grant was missing, and a possible runaway, Sunday.

Kaylee is 5 feet tall with blond hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing white sweatpants and carrying a gray backpack.

According to police, the last confirmed sighting of her by law enforcement was near Columbia Road and Aurelius Road west of Mason. An unconfirmed sighting was around Barnes Road and U.S. 127.

Anyone with information should call the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8251.

