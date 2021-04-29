Ingham County Jail officers save inmate's life through CPR

LANSING, Mich. — Officers at the Ingham County Jail saved the life of an inmate early Wednesday morning.

The Ingham County Jail released a body cam video of officers performing CPR on an inmate who had a medical emergency around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after the 27-year-old inmate was booked at the jail for a parole violation on Tuesday night.

“He was only in jail for about six to seven hours,” said Captain Robert Earl.

After numerous pumps to the chest and being connected to an electronic defibrillator by officers, the inmate was revived.

“We’re in charge of custody and control to the people who are committed to the county jail,” Earl said. “Doesn’t matter if they’re guilty or not guilty of their crime, they’re still an individual and neighbors in our community,” Earl said.

Earl said the officers were able to respond quick and calm to the situation because they are trained in CPR on a yearly basis

“I don’t want to speak for every law enforcement officer, but this is what we do every day and we don’t always get to highlight that,” he said.

The inmate was taken to the hospital and we’re told he’s doing okay. The Michigan Department of Corrections decided to release him from jail after he went to the hospital.

