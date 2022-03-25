Ingham County gives thousands to local income tax assistance program

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize thousands of dollars for the Capital Area United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for low-to-moderate income Clinton, Ingham and Eaton County residents.

According to the resolution, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, has successfully assisted thousands of low-to-moderate income taxpayers, and helped achieve annual refunds of almost $4 million.

That's part of the reason the commissioners voted to allocate $12,500 to the program.

"The Ingham County Board of Commissioners recognize the value of providing our citizens with the tools they need to help succeed financially. Our community is only as strong as the health of our citizens," Ingham County Controller Administrator Gregg Todd wrote in a statement. "And not just physical health but mental, environmental and financial health. Programs like this that leverage the strengths of our community partners is a win-win for us!"

The last day to file your state income tax is Monday, April 18.

