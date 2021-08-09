Watch
Ingham County Fair had its first annual mullet contest on its last day

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Fair had a turnout of more than 30,000 people this week. It wrapped up Saturday night, but before it did, there was some business in the front and a party in the back.

That's right, the Ingham County Fair had its first annual mullet contest, sponsored by Mason's very own Hair and Company on Ash.

About 60 entered the contest between the three heats: junior, ages 11 and under, intermediate, ages 12 to 16, and senior, ages 16 and up.

Each mullet was measured in length, and judged by a panel of Hair & Co. judges, Style and presentation were also factors.

The winner for the junior heat was Tanner Powell, Tyler Baker took it home for the intermediates and Trevor Young won in the senior division. Each winner got a two-liter of Mountain Dew and a small gold trophy which also donned a mullet.

Baker said he will probably keep the mullet after the contest.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming out. This is all a man could ever wish for," Baker said. "This took me about, I don't know a year maybe."

Young's son, Lincoln, said he wants to grow a mullet just like his dad's.

"It feels great! I can thank my mother for all of this," Young said. "She has done my hair since I can remember, and this beauty is because of my mother."

Then, there was a showdown for the best overall mullet between the three winners, which was chosen by the crowd. The winner for best overall mullet was Powell.

Powell said it took him more than a year to grow out his luscious locks, and that winning the title for best overall mullet felt, "good!" With his $40 winnings, he plans to buy "some Fortnite stuff."

