Ingham County Animal Control to Holding Dog Vaccination Clinic

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is going out into the community to assist dog owners in vaccinating their pets and assisting in purchasing dog licenses. A special vaccination and licensing event will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 11 am to 3 pm. ICACS veterinary staff and volunteers will be at the Ingham County Fairgrounds to hold a drive-through vaccination clinic for dogs only. This clinic will provide free rabies vaccinations to car-friendly dogs, and allow owners an opportunity to purchase a dog license on the spot. No distemper vaccinations or microchips will be sold at this clinic and the clinic is for dogs only. Social distancing practices will be observed. Cars are asked to enter the fairs grounds off Kipp Road and exit on Ash Street. The clinic will be held in the brick barn just south of the Fair office. Look for direction signs and volunteers. All participants will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and be required to wear a mask.

In the state of Michigan, the law states that every owned dog must have a dog license to the county they reside in. In Ingham County, it is a misdemeanor offense and it is taken seriously. Ingham County dogs MUST have a current dog tag affixed to their collar at all time. A dog license could be the difference between your lost dog being lost permanently or reunited with their owners. In Ingham County, the cost of a one-year license is $15 if the dog has already been spayed/ neutered and $45 if they have not been altered. Three-year licenses are available if there are three years remaining on the dogs’ rabies vaccination. The cost of three-year license for a sterilized dog is $35 and $125 for an intact dog.

Licenses may also be purchased through mail at the downtown Lansing treasurer’s office, the Mason treasurer’s office, and in person at the Mason Animal Shelter. Licenses may also be purchased at participating veterinarians. Please see https://ac.ingham.org/departments_and_officials/animal_control/dog_and_kennel_licenses.php for more information.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook