Ingham County Animal Control to hold a free, dogs-only rabies vaccination clinic

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will hold a dogs-only vaccination and licensing event on Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

The clinic will provide free rabies vaccinations and allow owners to purchase a dog license on the spot.

Cars are asked to enter the fairs grounds off of Kipp Road and to exit on Ash Street. The clinic will be held in the brick barn south of the fairgrounds office. All participants will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and will be required to wear a mask.

Michigan law states that every owned dog must have a dog license from the county where it's owner resides. In Ingham County, it is a misdemeanor offense if your dog does not have a dog tag on its collar at all times.

"A dog license could be the difference between your lost dog being lost permanently or reunited with their owners," Ingham County Animal Control said.

In Ingham County, the cost of a one-year license is $15 if the dog has already been spayed or neutered. Otherwise, the cost is $45. Three-year licenses are available if there are three years remaining on the dog's rabies vaccination. The cost of a three-year license for a sterilized dog is $35. Otherwise, the cost is $125.

Licenses may also be purchased through mail at the downtown Lansing treasurer’s office or the Mason treasurer’s office, or in-person at the Mason Animal Shelter. Licenses may also be purchased at participating veterinarians' offices. Please go here for more information.

