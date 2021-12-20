Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will offer a free training session with each dog adoption

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is offering a free training session with each dog adoption through May. This was made possible by a grant from Two Seven Oh, Inc.

"Every dog needs training," shelter Director Heidi Williams said in a statement. "We want to help educate those who adopt dogs from the shelter on the basics of dog training so they can continue to work with them."

Local trainer Dave Brooks, of Calm Your Paws Dog Service, will give the lessons. Part of each session will be spent teaching the adopter how to bond with the dog and help it feel comfortable in their home.

“Unfortunately, we often see adoption returns for reasons that can be managed with proper training,” Williams said in statement. “Our hope is that with this training service, we can reduce the amount of adoption returns to the shelter and the dogs we adopt out stay in their forever homes.”

The shelter provides other resources for post-adoption support here.

