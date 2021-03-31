ICACS Starting Discounted Dog and Cat Adoptions for “Spring Bark”

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is seeing the inevitable spring increase in numbers of animals coming in to the shelter. With almost 40 pets on the adoption floor, ICACS is hoping to encourage spring adopters with a “Spring Bark” adoption special. Dog adoptions (including dog license as applicable) will be $50 and Cat adoptions $25 through April 10th.

Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, have age appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and license as needed. Adoption applications are still required, along with letter of approval by any landlord or leasing agency. Pet adoption is a lifelong commitment for that pet, and should be a planned household decision.

ICACS is also recruiting foster homes for the coming kitten season. If long-term adoption is not the right fit for your household, please consider temporary placements through our active foster program. Contact the foster coordinator at 517-676-8311 for more details.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

