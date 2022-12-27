How cold is it in Mason? We'll show you!

MASON, Mich. — How cold is it in Mason? Four degrees, according to the iPhone weather app Friday afternoon.

That said, we wanted to demonstrate the harsh temperatures in a more lighthearted way, to take the sting out of it a bit, by conducting three experiments you can also try at home.

It's cold enough to freeze damp laundry rock-solid, cold enough to freeze an egg in a frying pan in 10 minutes, and it's cold enough to turn boiling water into snow by throwing it in the air.

To see how these experiments were performed, watch the video above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook