Fowlerville farm's sunflowers have been the backdrop for thousands of photos

MASON, Mich. — It was a busy weekend at Munsell Farms in Fowlerville. the long-awaited sunflower fields are finally in full bloom, providing the perfect backdrop for photographers and their clients.

Lauren Shields 2021 Munsell Farms' sunflowers attract between 7,000 and 8,000 people each year

"It's free of charge. We put a donation box out but that is entirely up to them," said Munsell Farms owner Teena Munsell.

Plus "the sunflowers are absolutely beautiful," Cassie DePaulis said before her family's photo session.

Lauren Shields 2021 The DePaulises

Munsell said this year was the first they cut a path through the sunflowers "so that people could walk through them, and we got a couple photo opps in there with some scarecrows and some straw bails and some benches."

Lauren Shields 2021 Sunflowers at Munsell Farms

The farm is 100 years old, but the 60 acres of sunflower fields have only been around for about 10 years.

Lauren Shields 2021 The Munsells

"We used to milk cows, and when we got rid of the cows, we were kind of looking at some other things to do some niche farming, and Matt, our son, got the idea that maybe we could grow a few sunflowers,” Munsell said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Exploring the sunflowers at Munsell Farms

Munsell said last year their fields attracted around 7,000 to 8,000 people. This year the Munsells also are offering the opportunity to cut your own flowers to take home.

The challenge is that sunflowers don't last forever.

Lauren Shields 2021 Yellow Jeep by a sunflower field

"They're good for about a week and a half," Munsell said.

Then, in the fall, they will be harvested for bird seed.

Lauren Shields 2021 Sunflower fields at Munsell Farms mid-August

If you are looking to take photos in front of the sunflowers this year, Munsell said, "they better be here in the next couple days."

Though the sunflowers only have a few days left, Munsell Farms will also have pumpkins in the fall.

