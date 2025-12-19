First responders recall rescuing Lansing man from burning car

MASON, Mich — A week after a dramatic rescue from a burning car in Stockbridge Township, the first responders who risked their lives to save a man are reflecting on that life-changing moment.



Video posted last week by Ingham County authorities showed two first responders helping a man out of a burning vehicle.

On Thursday, the two men spoke to Fox 47 News for their first interview since the dramatic rescue.

Allen, a former park ranger, said the victim he helped rescue turned out to be a friend.

"I think it hit me the hardest when one of the medical guys said 'You know you saved that guy's life right?' And it's just like, I guess I did," said Stockbridge Police Officer Ezekiel Allen.

That night is still sinking in for Allen, who is almost three months into the job after working 14 years as a park ranger.

"There were situations like that but not that intense... It was a first," Allen said.

Allen was on patrol last Friday when he saw a woman pulled over on the side of the road. It was that woman who told Allen that a car hit a tree just down M-52.

"So I get down there and there it is. The car is all busted up. Smoke's coming from the engine," Allen said.

Immediately, Allen radioed for help, which was unknowingly already en route.

"I was actually southbound on M-52," said Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Tabeling. "Right as I was rolling up... he called it out that the car hit the tree and it was on fire."

Tabeling wore the body camera that captured the dramatic footage released last Saturday by the sheriff's office. Tabeling says there was no time to think, only to act.

Every second counts.

"As soon as we got him out of the car and the car started going up... It became very relevant that it's like 'Wow if we hadn't pulled him out when we did it could've been a very tragic situation,'" Tabeling said.

Allen, a Stockbridge native, helped not just a neighbor, but a friend.

"Going up and seeing who it actually is and someone that's your friend. That's why I called him 'buddy' in the video," Allen said.

The man escaped with injuries and his life. It doesn't escape Allen's mind the luck they had to be at the right place at the right time.

"I don't know how I'd be if we weren't able to get him out of that car. But you think about it a lot in your quiet moments. I'm happy the way it turned out," Allen said.

