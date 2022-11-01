Downtown Mason celebrates Halloween

MASON, Mich. — Happy Halloween! Monday night, downtown Mason was abuzz with trick-or-treaters.

Sixth-grader Jared Jimenez dressed up as Michael Myers from the movie "Halloween."

"It's my favorite movie, and he's my favorite character," Jimenez said.

High school junior Lilyanna Rupright dressed up as Taylor Swift from her You Belong With Me music video.

"I've lived here for a couple years, so I know the good places to get candy and just fill it all up," Rupright said.

Her friend Alice Ricchetti, dressed as Sally from "A Nightmare Before Christmas," is from Italy. This was her first Halloween in the U.S., and her first time dressing up to go trick-or-treating.

"I really like it," Ricchetti said.

One of the "good places to get candy," is Shelby Gallimore's house. Gallimore, dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein, said they get around 100 trick-or-treaters.

"We've gotten six or eight bags of the giant bags of candy and then three or four of the little ones, and last year we ran out and had to get more," Gallimore said. "It's fun!"

Kathy Mascoli, dressed as Jessie from "Toy Story," agreed.

"It's fun for the families, it's fun for the kids in the neighborhood," Mascoli said. "I get people coming back and saying, 'I remember this from two or three years ago,' and it just makes a great memory for the people in the neighborhood in Mason."

Trick-or-treating started around 6 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook