Dansville celebrates man's 100th birthday with parade

MASON, Mich. — Dansville local Archie Aseltine turned 100 years old Wednesday, and the town he grew up in came together to celebrate.

Aseltine is a World War II veteran who received a purple heart after shrapnel went into his neck. He spent his life gardening, working on the farm and going fishing most every weekend. Now, at 100, he still mows his own lawn. He stopped driving only last year at 99.

lauren shields, fox 47 news, 2021

"Not that many people get to be 100, and be still in decent shape," Aseltine's daughter Janice Parrish said. "Happy birthday, dad! I love you!"

Parrish played a part in organizing the parade. Aseltine's great-granddaughter Molly Hart was also in attendance.

"I just think it's really special that he's made it to 100 years old and I think it's cool and I've been bragging him. My great-grandpa's 99, and it's even cooler that this year I can say he made it to 100," Hart said.

Aseltine has seven kids, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren, many of whom were there to celebrate with him.

