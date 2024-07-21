Coats for Kids rummage sale fundraiser takes place in Mason

Organizers say they donated over 1,400 coats last year due to generous donations and volunteer work.

Watch the video above to see the main fundraiser put on at All Saints Lutheran Church.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Coats for Kids is already thinking about the wintertime in July.

It’s not just coats for kids; it’s for anyone in the community they can provide for.

On Saturday, they held their main fundraiser rummage sale at All Saints Lutheran church.

All money made through the sale goes towards buying hats, gloves, and coats to give out for free in the winter to neighbors who need warmth.

“When we started in 2011, we were super thrilled to give out 89 coats, and last year, we were over 1,400. In addition to fleece, flannel, and sweatshirts, we try to provide winter wear,” Said Lori Crooks, Organizer of Coats for Kids.

Coats, Hats, and gloves will be distributed in October. If you’d like to help, you can donate winter wear or participate in one of their fundraiser events.

Collection Sites

Adado Sales

Colts & Filley's Daycare

CorrChoice - Mason

Dart Bank

Dansville Public Schools

Mason Public Schools

Maple Street Mall

Churches Participating in Fundraiser

All Saints Lutheran

Eden United Brethren

Fellow Ship Bible

First Presbyterian

Mason Community

Mason First Church of the Nazarene

Mason First Methodist

St. James

Groups Participating

A&W

Boy scouts - Mason

Girl Scouts - Mason

Mason Honor Society Students

Knights of Columbus

Mason Community Services

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook