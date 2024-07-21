Watch Now
Coats for Kids rummage sale fundraiser takes place in Mason

Coats for Kids, preparing for winter in July, held their main fundraiser on Saturday and hopes to continue receiving support from the community.
  • Organizers say they donated over 1,400 coats last year due to generous donations and volunteer work.
Coats for Kids is already thinking about the wintertime in July.

It’s not just coats for kids; it’s for anyone in the community they can provide for.

On Saturday, they held their main fundraiser rummage sale at All Saints Lutheran church.

Volunteers at All Saints Lutheran Church

All money made through the sale goes towards buying hats, gloves, and coats to give out for free in the winter to neighbors who need warmth.

“When we started in 2011, we were super thrilled to give out 89 coats, and last year, we were over 1,400. In addition to fleece, flannel, and sweatshirts, we try to provide winter wear,” Said Lori Crooks, Organizer of Coats for Kids.

Rosemary Soulliere, Vice President and Treasurer stands next to Lori Crooks, Organizer.

Coats, Hats, and gloves will be distributed in October. If you’d like to help, you can donate winter wear or participate in one of their fundraiser events.

Collection Sites
Adado Sales
Colts & Filley's Daycare
CorrChoice - Mason
Dart Bank
Dansville Public Schools
Mason Public Schools
Maple Street Mall

Churches Participating in Fundraiser
All Saints Lutheran
Eden United Brethren
Fellow Ship Bible
First Presbyterian
Mason Community
Mason First Church of the Nazarene
Mason First Methodist
St. James

Groups Participating
A&W
Boy scouts - Mason
Girl Scouts - Mason
Mason Honor Society Students
Knights of Columbus
Mason Community Services

