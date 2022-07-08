MASON, Mich. — The four-way stop at Maple and Jefferson streets in downtown Mason will soon be a permanent replacement for the out-of-date traffic signals that once ruled the intersection.

In 2019, it came to the City Council's attention that the parts needed to maintain the more than 20-year-old traffic signals at the intersection are no longer available. The city said that when something like this happens, it's standard to do a traffic study. In that study, they found that the traffic signals really weren't warranted anyway.

The decision to officially convert the intersection from the outdated traffic signals to a four-way stop came after a trial period of 45 days with temporary stop signs and flashing red lights.

"We have heard mixed reactions from the public, but still believe the conversion is safer for pedestrians and the traffic flowing through this area. The biggest concern we have received is that pedestrians struggle to cross and are giving vehicles the right of way," The city of Mason wrote in a Facebook post. "To help with this transition, when driving please make the pedestrian aware you see them and they are able to cross until we all get more comfortable with this change. Eye contact and a friendly wave will do the trick."

The construction for the conversion, which includes installing new poles, lights and stop signs, has already begun but will take a few weeks to complete.

In the meantime, the city asks you to exercise patience when passing through.

