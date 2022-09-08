City of Mason seeks out new no-fee EMS ambulance provider after 50 years

MASON, Mich. — A local ambulance service that’s been operating in southern Ingham County since the early 1970s is shutting down soon.

It’s a development that has many people in the community concerned about their safety.

The city of Mason is facing a challenging situation. Recently, the city's main provider for emergency EMS services, Lansing-Mason Ambulance, notified officials that they'd be closing up after five decades.

"The business recently decided that they would not get their license renewed. They just thought it was time for them to be done with the work knowing that its been a challenging couple of years," said Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart.

Stuart says it hasn't been easy trying to find another ambulance provider due to concerns around equipment costs and being able to retain and attract employees.

"Obviously our first choice is to have a no-fee system. We're still in talks with potential providers discussing that. They have to make it financially viable for them, and the ambulance industry has changed when it comes to how much of an increase in pay they need to retain people," said Stuart.

FOX 47 News did reach out to Lansing-Mason Ambulance on Wednesday.

They declined an on-camera interview but sent over an emailed statement.

"Lansing-Mason Ambulance has chosen not to renew its EMS Licensure and will cease operations Oct. 1, 2022," the statement said. "The municipalities which we service were made aware of this sometime ago and they are currently interviewing agencies interested in providing service. They will be choosing a provider in the near future."

Mason's city manager says there's no firm date on when a provider will be chosen, but if the city can't contract with a no-fee based service, they will have to open the contract up for a bidding process.

She says residents' safety will not be put at risk as other providers in the area will still respond to calls.

