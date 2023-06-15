Watch Now
Celebrate Pride in mid-Michigan with 3 upcoming events

We are half way through pride month, and there are still plenty of events across Mid-Michigan to help you celebrate. Here are three upcoming events in Ingham County.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 15:37:21-04

MASON, Mich. — We are halfway through Pride month, and there are still plenty of events across mid-Michigan to help you celebrate. Here are three upcoming events in Ingham County.

On Sunday, June 18, Spin Junkie, a cycling gym, is hosting a free ride for Pride at Buddies Grill in Holt on the patio.

The Equity Taskforce is hosting a Mason Pride Picnic Sunday, June 25, at Hayes Park. There will be live music, LGBTQ+ resources and The Butcher Block will be serving up locally-sourced eats!

And also on June 25, BAD Brewing Company and The Equity Taskforce are collaborating for a drag show from 6-9 p.m featuring eight different drag queens.

