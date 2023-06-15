Celebrate Pride in mid-Michigan with 3 upcoming events

MASON, Mich. — We are halfway through Pride month, and there are still plenty of events across mid-Michigan to help you celebrate. Here are three upcoming events in Ingham County.

On Sunday, June 18, Spin Junkie, a cycling gym, is hosting a free ride for Pride at Buddies Grill in Holt on the patio.

The Equity Taskforce is hosting a Mason Pride Picnic Sunday, June 25, at Hayes Park. There will be live music, LGBTQ+ resources and The Butcher Block will be serving up locally-sourced eats!

And also on June 25, BAD Brewing Company and The Equity Taskforce are collaborating for a drag show from 6-9 p.m featuring eight different drag queens.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook