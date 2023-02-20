'Be the light,' Mason native sets up thank you note boxes for Sparrow workers following MSU's shooting

MASON, Mich. — Mason native and health care worker Kelly Treiber set up two thank you notes boxes for Sparrow workers assisting the five injured students following the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

"Be the light in the world right, we're supposed to be the light in the world, and there's just a lot of darkness lately," said Treiber.

Treiber did some of her clinicals at Sparrow Hospital while she was in school and remembered the positive impact hand-written notes had on nurses.

"I grew up in Mason and live in Williamston, so I posted on Facebook pages in those two areas and got a few local churches around and just thought it would maybe be helpful for people to get thank you letters who are still working with the five students that are still fighting for their lives and fighting to get better," said Treiber.

An easy way to help spread a positive message during such a dark time.

"I mean a thank you is a really simple way that usually, I think a lot of times can make a big difference," said Treiber.

A difference one can only hope is helping to fuel the fight to keep the other five victims alive.

"A big focus is the three who have passed and that's terrible and that's awful and that still needs its focus as well, and then kind of in the background, there's still five more. I mean we don't know how they're going to be doing, and there's all these workers going in every day. Last week, my understanding is they were before everyone knew that Okemos was a hoax, they were preparing for receiving students from high school," said Treiber.

Thank you note boxes are located at the Vault Deli in downtown Mason and at the Biggby in Williamston.

