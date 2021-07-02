Animal control officers seize 18 horses, 61 other animals from farm near Mason

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control officers seized 79 animals from a Mason-area farm Thursday afternoon, among them 18 horses.

All of the horses will require medical care, according to a press release.

The farm is located in the 3000 block of Harper Road.

Ingham County Animal Control says donations are needed for the horses' feed and veterinary care and is asking for donations, which can be made in person or mailed animal control at 600 Buhl St., Mason, MI, 48854, or made online to at www.icasfund.org/donate.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook