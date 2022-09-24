A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more

MASON, Mich. — On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her entire front yard into a show-stopping Halloween extravaganza, complete with a haunted pumpkin patch, a giant spider, spooky animatronics and dancing skeletons.

"The dancing skeletons this year, I was listening to a lot of Frank Sinatra, while I was setting up," Beard laughed.

She said it all took about three days to set up.

"My dad and I, when we were really young, he used to do Christmas displays, and he got in the Lansing State Journal one year—in the newspaper—and that was like, my goal," Beard said. "I was going to do Christmas, and I was going to get into the newspaper, and then I noticed people decorated for Halloween, and I was like, 'That's way more my speed.'"

It started six years ago with a graveyard display that—compared to today's—was quite simple.

"This year, I had to get a storage unit," Beard laughed.

It's safe to say, her dedication to the display doesn't go unnoticed.

"People walk by, they honk, they yell, they hang out of their cars," Beard said.

So much so, she decided she's going to set up a donation box for Mason's The Equity Taskforce.

"They're an organization in the community, and they're trying to elevate the diversity and inclusion right here in the community of Mason, and so that's a cause that's very near and dear to my heart," Beard said.

Beard said she will be collecting donations for The Equity Taskforce now through Halloween.

In addition to cash and check donations, she will also accept Venmo. Her goal is $1,500.

