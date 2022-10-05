66 animals seized from house in Leslie

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control officers seized 66 animals from a home in Leslie on Wednesday.

Animal control executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kinneville Road in Leslie, and officers seized 22 cats and 44 birds from the house. Some of the birds include chickens, ducks, guinea fowl and a turkey. A dead pet rodent was also found at the property.

"Many of these animals will require medical treatment after living in unsanitary conditions and not being cared for properly," a news release said. "The animals are at the shelter where they will receive proper care during the ongoing investigation of the case."

Michigan State Police also assisted in the seizure.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook