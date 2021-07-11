37 year old Leslie woman transported to hospital with serious injuries after accident involving semi

MASON, Mich. — At approximately 5:20 p.m. on July 10, deputies responded to Eden and Rolfe Rd. for a personal injury crash.

A vehicle driving north on Eden Rd. entered the Rolfe Rd. intersection and struck a semi truck traveling westbound.

The semi was driven by a 56 year old Mason man and the northbound vehicle was driven by a 37 year old Leslie woman.

The vehicle driven by the Leslie woman continued into a wooded area and overturned. She was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The Mason man was not injured.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-2431.

