3 DEGREE GUARANTEE CHECK PRESENTATION: Mason Community Services

MASON, Mich — Last month I introduced you to Mason Community Services, who dedicate each day giving back to those in need throughout Mason. Now, through our Three Degree Partnership with Fox 47, Mason Community Services will receive additional funding to continue its mission.

Mason Community Services helps community members with various needs including gas cards, utility bills, and shelter assistance.

The nonprofit was selected as the recipient of this month's Three Degree Partnership donation from Fox 47 and Hager Fox Heating and Cooling.

The funds will help the organization continue providing essential services to Mason residents facing hardships.

Each month, Fox 47 partners with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling to donate a check to a nonprofit in our neighborhoods.

Wednesday, Russell Neff with Hager Fox and I delivered the check to Mason Community Services.

"It's a joy to continue the partnership and the work they do in the community, giving back, keeping the community safe is inspirational and thank you for being out there," Neff said.

Linda with Mason Community Services says she is so thankful for being selected.

"I'm going to tell you it's one of those things that you never know what's going to come up, we may be able to get someone a gas card to and from a shelter, to be able to live in their car, maybe helping someone with a utility bill. There's lots of different ways this is going to help in the community," Linda said.

You can hear more about the work that Mason Community Services does to support residents in need throughout the Mason area here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

