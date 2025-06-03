MASON, Mich — Mason Community Services has served over 2,000 families in 2024 alone, providing essential resources to neighbors struggling with rising costs of living.



Executive Director, Linda Houghson says that she wanted to bring back hope to neighbors.

The organization, which has been operating for six years, offers assistance with laundry, clothing, food, transportation and other basic needs to community members facing financial hardships.

"In 2024, we served 2,168 families," said Linda Houghson, executive director of Mason Community Services.

Houghson, who has led the organization since its founding in 2019, was inspired to help others after experiencing financial struggles herself.

"I was a single mom, and I was in need, and I know what it's like to have a furnace break down, have limited income, hours cut. At the time, how do you fix something without funds? Who do you turn to? You have no idea," Houghson said.

The organization has seen increased demand for services as economic pressures have mounted on local families.

"Even two income families cannot keep up with the cost of rent and food and everything," Houghson said.

The nonprofit relies heavily on volunteers and community donations to fulfill its mission. Leon Clark is one of many neighbors who regularly contributes to the organization.

"Every time we have something to donate, this is where we come," Clark said.

For Clark, the sense of community is what makes Mason Community Services special.

"I can share with other people that may be in need of certain things that this is the place to come to," Clark said.

Houghson emphasizes that their services help families stretch their limited budgets further.

3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Mason Community Services provides lifeline to thousands of families

"You think about all the money you spend on toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, if you come here and get that, you keep that in your income to help with your expenses," Houghson said.

The organization also provides emergency financial assistance in crisis situations.

"If a struggling family calls me and says hey, I'm going to be evicted if I can't pay $200 on my rent, we can assist," Houghson said.

Through a 3-Degree Partnership with FOX 47, Mason Community Services will receive additional funding to continue its mission of restoring hope to families in need.

"How do you restore hope? Well, you give them opportunities and resources," Houghson said.

Those interested in receiving assistance or making donations can learn more here.

