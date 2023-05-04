Watch Now
Free Comic Book Day is Saturday and a Jackson store is preparing

Free Comic Book Day, the first Saturday in May, is a tradition that began in 2002.
Tim Stairs, owner of Nostalgia, Ink, showing Senior Reporter Lauren Shields his first collection of comic books
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 04, 2023
"I think last year we had 600 people," owner of Nostalgia, Ink in Jackson Tim Stairs said. "It's probably the number one way to increase readers."

But that's not to say the global comic book market isn't already worth billions and billions of dollars.

"We probably sell 400 to 500 comics a week," Stairs said.

While some comic books can go for $5.99, others can go for thousands. Their values can fluctuate even by the day. On Monday night, Stairs had a comic book worth $7, and by Tuesday morning, it was worth more than $50.

Stairs said since he bought the shop 10 years ago, they have nearly quadrupled the amount of money they made in a year. He attributes a lot of that to the influx of superhero movies and TV shows.

"Especially when you consider Star Wars and all the Spidey stuff, it's done really well for us," Stairs said.

Free Comic Book Day is May 6. At Nostalgia, Ink, the limit is two comic books per person. Stairs said everything in the store, however, will be discounted for the day.

