You could walk, roll and stroll your way to fun prizes with this Jackson program

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re looking for an activity as we head into the summer months, Jackson residents may have an opportunity.

The city of Jackson parks and recreation department in partnership with the AARP has organized the new Walk, Roll and Stroll program which is free and open to all ages and abilities.

The program starts Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ella Sharp soccer fields. Participants will be led through a 3 mile route. Officials say you can register a half hour prior to the event but you can drop in prior to the start of the walk, according to organizer Julie Weisbrod.

“I would strongly like to encourage people that are 50 and older to come out because the largest growing population are age 65 and older. As the coordinator of this program we are trying to offer opportunities so people can grow older in a healthier manner,” she said.

The events are family and pet-friendly. Door prizes will be awarded to children and adults at the end of each walk.

The remaining events will be on May 17, June 7, June 21, July 5 and July 19 and will rotate between Ella Sharp Park and at the Cascades Park pavilion near the sledding hill.

“On July 19 we’ll draw for a grand prize that will be a gift card to some sort of hotel for an overnight package or so,” Weisbrod said. “It’s going to be rain or shine.”

City of Jackson

