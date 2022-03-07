Women's Week continues through Friday highlighting female trailblazers in Jackson and Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. — Women’s Week kicked off Monday in Jackson. The event highlights accomplishments of women in leadership in Jackson and throughout Michigan.

According to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce there will be free daily learning opportunities over zoom. No registration is required for the daily zoom except for Tuesday’s event. Officials say you can access the zoom links on their website.

There are also two in-person events. On Tuesday, there is the “Rise and Shine” breakfast with Senator Debbie Stabenow at Vista Grande Villa, 2251 Springport Rd, at 7:30 a.m. Stabenow will be attending virtually. Tickets are $20.

A panel discussion on Friday at 11:30 a.m. will be headed by community leaders such as Henry Ford Allegiance interim President Emily Moorehead and Peak Manufacturing President Amanda Hutchings.

It will be held at event venue Forty Nine South, 2527 Helena Ave. Tickets are $45.

Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Development Director Amanda Loveland said they want people to submit nominations for their wall of fame.

“That’s a virtual wall of fame where you can nominate your grandma who teaches you how to pick green beans out of the garden or if you want to bring attention to your bus driver who picks up your kids every morning and has a smiling face,” she said.

For tickets and registration click here.

