Woman pressing charges after Jackson McDonald's confrontation turns violent

JACKSON, Mich. — Every day people come in and out of the McDonald’s on West Avenue in Jackson, but one woman says her trip to the restaurant ended with her being beaten by employees and left her with injuries that still linger months later.

“I can’t stand it. I want it shut down. I want to see a change, a new owner, new people, something different,” Nikeesha Pointer said.

Her frustrations stem from an incident in July where Pointer witnessed an older man getting into an argument with the cashier apparently because he didn’t know how to use the kiosks.

“He was trying to explain that to the employees there at the time,” she said. “He was being disrespected. He was being threatened and harassed. I recorded it, walked to the counter and showed it to the manager. They thought it was funny because of how it was and what was going on.”

According to a report from the Jackson Police Department, Pointer said an employee told her, “if I was cross gender I would beat your *expletive.* But, since I’m not, I’ll have my sister do it.”

Pointer asked who the manager was and told it was his “momma.”

Then, Pointer told police she left the store and another employee came out and attacked her.

“I was being beaten. I was hit. Struck. Kicked. I was just really viciously beat during this attack,” Pointer said.

She sustained a torn ligament in her hand, other minor injuries and damage to her car.

“I don’t have a lot of strength or grip left in my hand,” she said. “I have to do therapy now twice a week. Doctors’ appointments every other week. So, it’s made it quite hard.”

We asked ownership for an interview.

In a written statement to Fox 47 News, Franchisee Steven Hogwood said, “The behavior described is not reflective of the values of my organization or the high standards we hold our employees to. Upon learning of this incident in July, we took immediate action to terminate the employees involved.”

But, she’s still feeling frustrated and says it took too long for them to take action.

“I’m a paying customer inside of your establishment,” Pointer said. “I’m supposed to be able to go into your restaurant and feel safe and secure. I’m supposed to go in and spend my money with you and be able to walk back out of your store the same way I walked in.”

Warrants have been issued for the staff involved. One for assault and two for aiding and abetting.

