NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Woman, 81, dies from injuries sustained in Jackson County head-on collision

Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 13:10:01-04

JACKSON, Mich. — An 81-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during a head-on collision Mar. 25 in Jackson County's Henrietta Township.

The crash happened on Bunkerhill Road near Hawkins Road.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reported that a Chevy pickup truck with a man driving northbound on Bunkerhill Road in the southbound travel lane was attempting to pass multiple vehicles. The pickup collided head-on with a southbound Buick, which was occupied by 81-year-old Glenda Maynard and an 84-year-old man.

Multiple witnesses said the driver of the pickup truck was driving recklessly prior to the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The 84-year-old man is still in serious condition. There is no update on the condition of the driver of the pickup truck.

Maynard was from Jackson County.

