Woman, 58, dies in Hanover Township crash

JACKSON, Mich. — A 58-year-old woman woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover Township.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m Saturday at Moscow Road and Hanover Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep was traveling north on Moscow Road trying to turn west on Hanover Road. The Jeep turned in front of a commercial box truck that was going south on Moscow Road.

The driver of the box truck was “unable to avoid the collision” and struck the Jeep, according to Sheriff Gary Schuette.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

