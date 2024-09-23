Why Eaton Aerospace workers continue to strike

Some striking workers believe the strike may continue for months.

Eaton Aerospace Spokesperson Katie Kennedy says the two sides were close to agreement when the strike began.

Local union leader Donnie Huffman says he's surprised to hear that and wonders why the company doesn't come back to the table with a counter-offer.

Video shows striking workers at Jackson Eaton Aerospace plant.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This has been a long time coming. We deserve what we deserve, and we are going to stay out as long as possible," says Darrell Edwards, a striking worker.

Workers are determined to stick it out…even if weeks turn into months.

"They've been preparing for this for a few years, actually," says UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman. He says it would not surprise him if the standoff runs through the end of the year.

Dave Fisher, who says he's been with the company 20 years, agrees: "I think for the last two years they've been anticipating this, doing strong-arm tactic on us, so they've been stockpiling for two years."

Workers say negotiations have stalled due to disagreements over the pension plan, health care benefits, and other working conditions.

Huffman says negotiations are currently suspended, with no word from management.

I reached out to Eaton Aerospace Spokesperson Katie Kennedy, who provided a written statement, which reads, in part:

Kennedy says the two sides "had reached a tentative agreement" and were "very close to a deal" at the time the strike began.

Huffman's response? "I'm surprised to hear that they keep saying that. I mean, if we're that close, why don't they give us a counter-proposal? You know, I mean, we'll definitely look at it, at least."

