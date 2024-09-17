Jackson Workers Strike at Eaton Aerospace

Eaton Aeropsace workers walked off their jobs Monday.

Negotiations broke down, says UAW regional director, after management turned down the Union's proposal.

Video shows striking workers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Eaton Aerospace UAW workers walked off their jobs Monday, protesting management's position on a new contract.

A regional UAW director on scene says negotiations broke down after their contract that expired July 19th was extended through last week.

Striking workers tell me sticking points include specifics of an attempt to replace a company pension plan with a plan like a 401-k, other points include health care, and overall respect.

Michelle Brewer says she's been with the company 25 years. More than anything else, she says she feels the company does not treat her with respect.

"I would definitely like to see health care, but mainly just treat us with dignity….We didn't want this. We didn't want this. Give instead of keep taking. They have taken enough," said Brewer, as strikers changed "Leave our pension alone!"

I reached out to the Eaton Aerospace corporate communications manager for comment, but did not hear back in time for this broadcast.

