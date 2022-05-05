Western School District will have one new elementary school after voters pass $46 million bond

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — Voters said yes to the Western School District's $46 million bond proposal on Tuesday. The money will be used to create one centralized elementary school.

The bond passed 1,117 to 1,048, with a voter turnout of 22 percent.

This means that Parma, Bean and Warner elementary schools will be shuttered, but that won’t happen until the new school is built.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Sign for Western schools' bond proposal

The new school will sit on 35 acres across from the district’s middle and high schools on Dearing Road.

Each of Western’s elementary schools are between 60 and 70 years old. School administrators say they were once considered neighborhood schools but the neighborhoods aren’t filing them up anymore and it would be cost prohibitive to build three new schools.

The planned move-in date if all goes according to plan is the fall of 2025.

