JACKSON, Mich. — A heads up if you’re driving in the Jackson area. More work is being done on the Interstate 94 corridor.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the westbound I-94 exit ramp to the southbound U.S. 127/M-50 (West Avenue) interchange for reconstruction.

Drivers are asked to travel northbound on U.S. 127 to the Springport Road interchange, then south along southbound U.S. 127/M-50 (West Avenue).

The ramp is expected to reopen on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.

The work is part of the state department of transportation’s $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.

Construction of the overall project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

