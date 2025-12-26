Weather dampens day-after-Christmas shopping at Jackson Crossing Mall

The day after Christmas typically brings crowds of shoppers returning gifts and hunting for post-holiday deals, but icy conditions kept many people home from Jackson Crossing Mall on Friday.

Icy weather kept shoppers away from Jackson Crossing Mall after Christmas.

Dangerous conditions caused slips and cars sliding.

Some bargain hunters still shopped despite the hazardous weather.

"Usually on the day after, we have a lot of people taking stuff back. So therefore, we have a lot of people, you know, they smell our popcorn," said Natasha, who works at Jackson Popcorn Depot with her son Zaden.

This year looked different due to dangerous weather conditions that made travel treacherous across the area.

"Usually, I mean, it's pretty steady. But today, it's raining. Nobody wants to go out in the rain," Natasha said.

Icy weather keeps Christmas shoppers home from Jackson Crossing Mall

Jane Flores, general manager of Jackson Crossing, said the weather created hazardous conditions for shoppers and employees alike.

"The weather is really precarious. I mean, it looks wet, but when you walk on it, it's actually ice. I almost slipped this morning," Flores said.

Zaden experienced the dangerous conditions firsthand during his commute to work.

"As soon as we left the driveway, we started sliding down into a ditch," Zaden said.

Despite the challenging weather, some dedicated bargain hunters still made the trip to the mall. Candyce Lamberson said shopping the day after Christmas is an annual tradition she won't skip.

"Always. We always go out to get wrapping paper, the wrapping supplies for the next year," Lamberson said.

When asked if she enjoys hunting for sales, Lamberson was enthusiastic about her shopping strategy.

"Absolutely. And coupons," Lamberson said.

The slower foot traffic was a stark contrast to the busy days leading up to Christmas, when the mall extended its hours to accommodate holiday shoppers.

"Every day is just busier and busier. We've extended hours, opening earlier, staying open later," Flores said.

At Jackson Popcorn Depot, the pre-Christmas rush kept employees constantly restocking.

"We've been having empty shelves. As soon as we put stuff out, it instantly just goes away," Zaden said.

Despite the quieter atmosphere on Thursday, Flores said the holiday spirit remained strong at the mall.

"Even after Christmas, it's a very exciting place to be," Flores said.

For those who did venture out, Lamberson offered some practical advice for navigating the post-Christmas shopping season safely.

"Just drive safe and stay friendly," Lamberson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.