Vito's Espresso celebrates location move with ribbon cutting ceremony

JACKSON, Mich. —

Vito's Espresso has been only been open for several years now. Vic Schiro and his wife Linda wanted to bring something new to the Jackson community.

"My son and daughter-in-law live here. Another reason, Jackson never had a third wave coffee shop until we came. Third wave coffee shop by definition has a lot to do with relationship simply put. The relationship between the farmer and the roaster and the roaster and the coffee shop."

Joe Gebhardt

They were at their original location on 2615 Wildwood Ave, since Dec 1, 2017. But once the owner of the building wanted to sell they had to make a change of plans.

"When the new ownership took over they decided they wanted to use the building for their purposes so we were looking for someplace else and this place opened almost immediately," Schiro said.

'This place' is at Sky Professional Suites, 300 W. Washington Ave, in downtown Jackson.

Joe Gebhardt

"I wanted a relationship with not only the people behind the counter but the people in front of the counter. Jackson has been a very warm and welcoming place," Schiro said.

Vito's Espresso has been open for several weeks now at their new location, but the Jackson Chamber of Commerce celebrated their new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 15.

Joe Gebhardt

A group of 20 to 30 people came to celebrate the new location and grab a cup of coffee. "It's just a big party," Schiro said.

"Thanks for your support Jackson for the last three and a half years", Schiro said.

