Vito's Espresso barista launches GoFundMe to support Spring Arbor coffee shop

Vito's Espresso in Spring Arbor is more than a place to grab a cup of coffee — at least, that's how the people who love it describe it.

Neighbors in Spring Arbor see Vito's Espresso as a community more than a coffee shop

Amid financial struggles, a barista launched a GoFundMe to support the shop

The community support has shown that others care in the community

"It's more than just a coffee shop. People come here for coffee, and come back for our community," barista Samuel Holsinger-Friesen said.

That sense of community inspired Holsinger-Friesen to launch a GoFundMe page for the local coffee shop after it began struggling financially due to a recent spike in prices.

Spring Arbor barista launches GoFundMe for local coffee shop

"For me, this was an opportunity to give back. They've given so much to the community," Holsinger-Friesen said.

After just a week, the GoFundMe reached about halfway to its goal.

"It says that people care. That Vito's does not go unnoticed," Holsinger-Friesen said.

Customers like Baylee Daniels say the shop holds a special place in the community. Daniels, whose husband's family has owned a small business for 20 years, said she has a deep appreciation for local, independent businesses like Vito's.

"I love that it's a local business. I wish we had more of them," Daniels said.

"We are partial to family-owned businesses, and it's not a franchise. I don't know, I just love their coffee too," Daniels said.

For Daniels, the appeal goes beyond the coffee itself.

"I love it here. It's cozy and it feels like I'm going to like someone's house to have coffee," Daniels said.

"What other coffee shop do you get served in a coffee mug besides here?" Daniels continued.

For Holsinger-Friesen, the response to the fundraiser confirms what he already believed.

"Vito's is more than just a coffee shop, it's a community," Holsinger-Friesen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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