Victims in Napolean Township fire identified

JACKSON, Mich — Two women died early Saturday morning in a house fire on Brooklyn Road in Napoleon Township, despite rescue efforts by multiple fire departments.

Sandra M. Miracle, 76, and Susan M. Miracle, 50, were found inside the burning home in the 6200 block of Brooklyn Road and pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders were called to the fire at approximately 1:47 a.m. on October 26.

When Napoleon Township police and firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and three vehicles in the driveway, suggesting people were likely inside. The severity of the fire prompted officials to upgrade the response to a Second Alarm, bringing additional resources to the scene.

Fire crews conducted simultaneous search-and-rescue operations while fighting the blaze. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, both victims succumbed to the fire. One dog was successfully rescued from the home and taken to Jackson County Animal Control.

Multiple fire departments assisted Napoleon Township Fire Department, including Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety, City of Jackson Fire Department, Columbia Township Fire Department, Grass Lake Charter Township Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, Manchester Township Fire Department, and Summit Township Fire Department.

Jackson Community Ambulance, the Jackson County Disaster Area Response Team, and Consumers Energy also provided support at the scene.

The Michigan State Police and Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.

