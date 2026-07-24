Vandercook Lake schools receive $19.7M state grant after two failed bond proposals

VANDERCOOK LAKE, Mich. — Vandercook Lake Public Schools will receive a $19.7 million competitive grant from the Michigan Department of Education, Superintendent Melissa Bradfield said, following two failed bond proposals aimed at addressing the district's infrastructure needs.

Vandercook Lake Public Schools failed to pass two bond proposals in 2025 and 2026.

The Michigan Department of Education awarded the district a $19.7 million grant for infrastructure repairs.

Superintendent Melissa Bradfield said the funding will improve the learning environment and secure the district's future.

Background on failed bond proposals

The district put bond proposals before voters in November 2025 and May 2026 to fund new roofs, HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing, and security systems. Both proposals failed. Bradfield said the district had been using its sinking fund to address those needs in the interim.

"We were using our 'sinking fund' basically as a band-aid," Bradfield said. "It's not a great use of taxpayer money."

Vandercook Lake schools get $19.7M state grant after voters reject bond proposals twice

State grant provides path forward

The district learned it would receive the 12-E competitive grant from the Michigan Department of Education. Bradfield said the news brought an emotional response.

"I started crying," Bradfield said.

Bradfield said the funding will address the infrastructure needs that had gone unmet and support the district's long-term viability.

"This will enable us to have a great learning environment for our teachers and our students, and stick around for a lot longer," Bradfield said.

Community impact

Bradfield said the infrastructure improvements, while not always visible, would strengthen school pride that has been part of Vandercook Lake Public Schools for more than a hundred years.

"I know our students are gonna be walking around a little more proud and our community too," Bradfield said. "So, it's a gamechanger; it's monumental for Vandercook Lake."

Bradfield said she is grateful for the work and support of the community, legislators, and board that made receiving this grant possible.

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