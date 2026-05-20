Vandalism at Jackson parks damages green spaces, walking trails, and military memorials

Parents and city officials say recent vandalism at Jackson parks has damaged green spaces, walking trails, and military memorials — and they want it to stop.

An uptick in vandalism at Jackson parks have caused concern.

The vandalism includes tire burnouts, graffiti, and dumping objects.

City officials say that witnesses of these events should report it immediately.

Ashley Booth, a parent who visits Jackson parks at least once or twice a week, said the damage has been frustrating for families.

"It's really annoying and frustrating, especially for the kids when their parks are damaged or the grass where they play. It's extremely frustrating," Booth said.

A recent uptick in vandalism damages Jackson parks

Christina Crouch with the City of Jackson said the vandalism has been noticed at the city level as well. The damage has included tire burnouts in green spaces and walking trails by illegal motorized bikes, graffiti, and dumping of objects.

"It certainly is pulling away from the city and the beautification of our public spaces," Crouch said.

Crouch said the parks most affected are Ella Sharp Park, Horace Blackman Park, and Withington Park. Withington Park includes military memorials for past Jackson residents.

"When you have memorials such as these or history that we are trying to preserve, our community cares about that. These are our family and our ancestors and our story, and they're just being marred by people that don't really have the respect or value that these spaces should have," Crouch said.

Booth had one word to describe the vandalism at the military memorials.

"The fact that they've fought for our country and a place that's supposed to be a rememberance and to honor them is destroyed, it's just a disgrace," Booth said.

Booth said she welcomes the attention the issue is receiving.

"I think it's great it's getting news about the vandalism," Booth said.

The city said anyone who witnesses vandalism taking place should notify the Jackson Police Department immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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