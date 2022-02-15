United Way of Jackson awarded over $250,000 for emergency assistance

JACKSON, Mich. — The United Way of Jackson has been awarded more than $250,000 in federal funds to use for food, shelter and other emergency assistance programs.

They are encouraging nonprofit, faith-based or local government agencies that provide food, shelter and other aid to apply for funding. Special consideration will be given to applicants that serve the elderly, families with children, the homeless with mental and physical disabilities and veterans.

The services that may qualify are congregate meals or groceries, lodging in a mass shelter, a hotel, motel or other “off-site shelter facility” for up to 90 days; rent or mortgage assistance; utility assistance for natural gas, electric, deliverable fuel and water service, among other things that would help feed sheltering people.

United Way is asking you to submit information including proposals via e-mail to Ebone’ Young, Community Solutions Manager at United Way of Jackson County, at eyoung@uwjackson.org.

The deadline is Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

A local board of Jackson County residents will determine how the funds will be distributed.

Federal funding is provided by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and through the American Rescue Plan Act.

