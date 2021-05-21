U.S. 127 to shut down at I-94 interchange over the weekend

JACKSON, Mich. — The Interstate 94 corridor project continues on in Jackson. If you are traveling through the area over the weekend you may have to give yourself extra time and plan for a longer trip.

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) closed at I-94 in #Jackson this weekend for beam setting and culvert replacement https://t.co/WijlAtSkIv — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) May 18, 2021

“This weekend we’re going to be shutting down U.S. 127 at West Avenue between I-94 to set beams and replace the Hurd Marvin Culvert underneath U.S. 127,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Transportation Service Center Assistant Construction Engineer Cole Shafer.

Joe Gebhardt

The shutdown is expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday and and end Monday at 6 a.m.

“The culvert is our big-ticket item making sure that gets done which will be impressive to see because we’ll be moving a lot of dirt trying to get that done in a weekend instead of long-time lane closures, single lanes, flagging, having backups all the way to Springport for a month when we can try to get it done in a weekend,” Shafer said.

Joe Gebhardt

If you do need to access to U.S. 127 from the interchange detours will be posted. MDOT says to expect minor traffic delays in the area while they work on this weekend project.

“If you want to go northbound on 127 you’re going to head down eastbound I-94 and flip around on Cooper Street then you’ll hit a detour which takes you to Parnall to get you going back on northbound 127. If you want to go southbound on U.S. 127 it’s going to detour you on to westbound I-94 to Airport Road and then back on to eastbound I 94 where then you can exit on to southbound 127 or West Avenue,” Shafer said.

Transportation officials say they are on track to finish the Diamond Divergent Interchange in 2022 with the entire corridor project complete in 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook