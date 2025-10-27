Two victims were pulled from a structure fire on Brooklyn Road in Napoleon Township early Sunday morning, according to Summit and Jackson firefighters.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Napoleon Township early Sunday morning.

Two victims were pulled from the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

WATCH: Two victims pulled from structure fire in Napoleon Township

Fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Brooklyn Road, as shown in video footage provided to FOX 47 News from Michigan Fire Alerts.

Officials say the fire is currently under investigation. FOX 47 News has reached out to the Napoleon Township Fire Department and has yet to receive a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

