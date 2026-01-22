Two people rescued, one arrested following house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — Two people were rescued, one from a roof, and one person has been arrested following a house fire in Jackson, according to Jackson officials.

We’re told that the house fire broke out around 10pm Wednesday night on Clinton Street.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames on both floors where they arrived.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

One was later transferred to a different hospital’s burn unit, while the other was treated and released.

Officials say that a third person was arrested at the scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

