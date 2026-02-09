Two children die, three adults injured in Jackson house fire Sunday morning

Two young children died and three adults were injured in a house fire on South Gorham Street in Jackson Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to 943 S. Gorham St. around 8 a.m. for a house fire with people trapped inside, Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Joel Skrypec confirmed.

Firefighters located and pulled a 2-year-old and 3-year-old from the burning house. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

An adult male with significant burn injuries was transported to the University of Michigan Burn Center. An adult female was also hospitalized, though her condition is unknown.

A firefighter was also injured at the scene and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A neighbor across the street told me he made the 911 call. He said he offered shoes to the woman who escaped the fire, who was outside barefoot in the snow.

Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

