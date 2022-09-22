Train car derails in Grass Lake shutting down tracks to complete investigation

JACKSON, Mich. — A train derailed in the village of Grass Lake Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.

When emergency responders arrived around 9:30 p.m., they found a train car detached off the tracks upright. The derailed car contained sugar, and there was no spillage.

Amtrak was notified and immediately responded to the scene. The rail line was immediately shut down. It is unknown when the rail line will reopen as it is still under investigation.

The incident did not present a hazmat emergency. There were no injuries from the derailment.

The train was traveling westbound and contained several cars of cargo.

Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue were on scene as well.

