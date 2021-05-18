Tiny homes 'a great option for families' at Jackson College

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson College is trying to provide a unique solution to families looking to go back to school.

The college's new "tiny homes" can house a family of three to five depending on the style. Officials say they're a great was for families to live on campus.

“We know that many adults may want to better themselves and have higher earning potential but when you have children sometimes that prevents you from pursuing your educational goals while you raise your children,” Jackson College Vice President of Finance Darrell Norris said.

Joe Gebhardt

In order to qualify for a tiny home, a student or their spouse or domestic partner must have a dependent. Students must attend full time during the fall and winter semesters, the equivalent of 12 credits. During the summer, they need to take at least 6 credits.

“We see this is a good opportunity for a student who wants to make that betterment to get peace of mind, supportive services, safe environment, access to daycare, job on campus, to help them achieve their goals while being a parent,” Norris said.

Rent is $1,700 a semester, which is $425 a month, and includes utilities and internet. Norris says you can apply for student aid to pay for the rent.

“Students can apply for the free application for federal student aid. If they qualify for free pell grant money they would be able to access that. They would also be able to apply for scholarships through our foundation as well as access to direct loans should they need additional assistance for financial benefit to tuition, fees, and housing,” Norris said.

Each home cost $85,000 to make.

The concept may provide several benefits compared to living in a dorm.

“It is cheaper to live here as a family than in the dorms by as much as $1,000. We really wanted to take into account that parents have dependents that cost money to take care of as well so making it affordable and accessible was a big goal,” Norris said.

There is one family living in one of the six small homes. Norris says the college is waiting until the fall semester to start filling the houses. If you are interested in living on campus, Norris says to apply now to start the process.

