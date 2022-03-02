Tickets now on sale for Ella Sharp Museum's Art, Beer and Wine Festival

JACKSON, Mich. — Tickets are on sale for Ella Sharp Museum’s Art, Beer and Wine Festival.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3225 Fourth St in Jackson. It will feature Michigan wineries, breweries, cideries and artists with food vendors and live music.

Entrance to the festival will be based on windows of time; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. That price does not include glass or tasting tokens.

It's $50 for a tasting ticket, which includes a souvenir glass, 10 tasting tokens and admission into the event.

The $100 VIP tasting tickets includes admission to the festival, a souvenir glass, 10 tasting tokens and “heavy” appetizers. It also allows you to drink in the private community room with air conditioning and live music.

Organizers say they are looking for volunteers to help with admission, pouring beverages, grounds assistance, among other things. If interested you can sign up here.

The Art, Beer and Wine festival is Ella Sharp Museum’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds including bottled wine and beer sales go to museum programming.

Festival organizers say vendor registration is open. If you are interested click here.

